Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale from ‘Big Brother’ break up

Their romance was one of the highlights of the season

Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale who participated in season 24 of the reality show Big Brother have called it quits on their relationship. Taylor took to Instagram to personally break the news, writing:

"Joseph and I have made the decision to love and support each other as best friends going forward. We recognize this is what's best for both of our futures at this time. This decision was made with lots of love, care and acknowledgement of how special our relationship is to the both of us."

Their romance was one of the highlights of the season, with them cementing their relationship status by appearing together at the Grammys. "We want to thank you for the love and support you've shown us while we navigated our relationship from friends, to lovers, and now back to friends," She added.

"We've seen every message about how watching an interracial relationship form impacted you, in spite of the ongoing harassment, and we're touched by how our love has inspired you."