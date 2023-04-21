Ana de Armas compares herself to Tom Cruise, ‘he’s so mind-blowing’

Ana de Armas got candid about performing her stunts on her own in her latest released film Ghosted. The Blonde actress admitted she’s not a Tom Cruise level yet.

Ana, along with her Ghosted co-star Chris Evans spoke with USA Today ahead of the release of their new action-adventure film.

During her conversation, the Knives Out actress opened up on her experience of performing stunts in her movies.

Ana, who was seen in action in Gray Man as well as in a small role of Paloma in the 2021 James Bond film No Time to Die, has pushed herself further in Ghosted.

“It’s demanding and painful and your body is hurting everywhere, but it’s also very rewarding as I saw myself getting better at it,” she said.

Ana compared her stunt work in Ghosted to Cruise and explained how they differed. “Besides, it’s fun. And if I just go say my lines and someone else does the stunts, I’m missing that fun.”

The Deep Water actress continued, saying that she was “not at a Tom Cruise level yet.”

“But I can appreciate what he does 100% now, and I totally get why he does it. He’s so mind-blowing,” she added.

Ana and Evans starrer the Ghosted was released by Apple TV+ on April 21, 2023.