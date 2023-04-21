Taylor Swift’s ‘Willow’ and ‘Cardigan’ were initially for The National

The group is preparing to release their ninth studio album named 'First Two Pages of Frankenstein'

Rock band The National’s Matt Berninger reveals that Willow and Cardigan from Taylor Swift were initially meant for them. Aaron Dessner and Matt sat down for an interview with The Telegraph.

“I’d taken a swing at [‘Cardigan’] and ‘Willow’ and a couple of others, and I wasn’t having a lot of luck, so Aaron sent them to Taylor,” Matt explained. “I always have a lot of music to work on, and I am looking for something to connect emotionally. The reverse has happened, too, where Aaron wrote something for Taylor, and I dove right in. It works both ways.”

The group is preparing to release their ninth studio album named First Two Pages of Frankenstein which will feature Taylor for the song The Alcott. They collaborated with the pop singer previously as well on her album Evermore for the song Coney Island.