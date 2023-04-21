 
Friday Apr 21 2023
Nicholas Hoult shares his experience of losing Batman to Robert Pattinson

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Nicholas Hoult has recently reflected on his experience losing the title role in The Batman to Robert Pattinson.

In a new interview with with GQ España via Variety, Hoult was questioned whether he would’ve liked to play Bruce Wayne/Batman.

To this, Hoult replied, “Of course.”

“I’m sure if you ask most people, they’ll tell you they’d want to portray that role. I think Matt Reeves’ ideas were fantastic and he made a brilliant movie,” said the Warm Bodies star.

Hoult continued, “And I also think that Rob [Pattinson] did an amazing job with the character, and I loved seeing him in it.”

“So, I don’t think I would have done as good a job as him ultimately. I don’t think I could have fit as well into the world that Matt created as Rob did,” confessed the actor.

Hoult disclosed, “When they tell you for the first time that it’s not you, it’s painful, but then you have to accept it as normality.”

“I think that’s probably a strength of mine as an actor as well. I can accept that they didn’t cast me pretty well and when I see the chosen actor doing a great job, and I enjoy it, and it’s good, I’m like, ‘oh yeah, they made the right choice,” explained the actor.

Hoult added, “They knew what they were doing.’ So it’s not like I’m sitting there like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to watch it now.’ It’s a good movie and Rob is brilliant in it.”

