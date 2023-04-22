 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Saturday Apr 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle named the ‘racist’ royal to King Charles in letter correspondence

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 22, 2023

Meghan Markle reportedly expressed her concerns to King Charles about the unconscious bias in the Royal Family through a letter, according to The Telegraph.

The news came just days after it was announced that Markle would skip Charles’ coronation on May 6th, 2023.

“Yes, there was correspondence, there were letters back and forth from the Duchess of Sussex to the king,” a source confirmed to Page Six.

“But she’s moved on, this was two years ago, it has nothing to do with her decision not to attend the coronation,” the source stressed.

Per The Telegraph, the monarch was the only one to contact the Duchess of Sussex after the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess is believed to have thanked the King for his words. Meghan clarified that she had never intended to specifically accuse the individual involved of being a racist, but was raising concerns about unconscious bias.

While the correspondence was said to be in warm in tone, it had not eased the tension between the two sides.

Christopher Andersen’s book, Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, did, in fact, name Charles as the one who questioned Archie’s skin tone, but this has never been proven.

After the Oprah interview, Charles was said to be surprised by the claims, while Harry’s brother, Prince William, blasted, “We are very much not a racist family.”

In 2021, the writers of Finding Freedom alleged the Sussexes had pondered naming the alleged racist royal on TV, but thought it would be too damaging.

More From Royals:

King Charles has pictures of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in his London residence video

King Charles has pictures of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in his London residence

Kate and William slammed for showing disregard for Harry's children on Queen's birthday

Kate and William slammed for showing disregard for Harry's children on Queen's birthday

French model shares throwback photos with King Charles

French model shares throwback photos with King Charles

Prince William and Kate try to provoke Harry before coronation?

Prince William and Kate try to provoke Harry before coronation?

Meghan Markle has been ‘kicked out’ the Royal Family: report video

Meghan Markle has been ‘kicked out’ the Royal Family: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘can undo’ the Firm video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘can undo’ the Firm
Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry for accepting King Charles' coronation invite video

Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry for accepting King Charles' coronation invite
King Charles looks like a ‘self-interested small town mayor' video

King Charles looks like a ‘self-interested small town mayor'
King Charles can’t look like ‘woke bloke whom he fondly imagines himself’ video

King Charles can’t look like ‘woke bloke whom he fondly imagines himself’
King Charles should welcome ‘the preposterousness’ his destiny holds video

King Charles should welcome ‘the preposterousness’ his destiny holds
King Charles’s ‘embarrassment’ unwanted int the Royal Family video

King Charles’s ‘embarrassment’ unwanted int the Royal Family
Queen's funeral walkabout with Kate, William was ‘very difficult’ for Meghan

Queen's funeral walkabout with Kate, William was ‘very difficult’ for Meghan