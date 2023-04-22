 
Taylor Swift leans on 'girl squad' after her shock split from Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift leaned on to friendship for support as she gathered her girl squad for a night out in New York City Thursday, April 20th, 2023.

The Anti-hero hitmaker, 33, was spotted with best friends Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim as they headed over to the private club Zero Bond in the Big Apple.

In images shared by multiple outlets, Swift wore a mini spaghetti-strap dress with a silver chain on the skirt, seemingly “dressing for revenge” after the breakup. She paired the outfit black loafers, a maroon handbag with gold hardware by Stella McCartney, sunglasses and her signature red lipstick.

Meanwhile, her friends also looked chic, with Hadid in an all-denim look, Lively in high-waisted jeans, a black top and a patterned vest and the Haim sisters each with some sort of leather accessory, from knee-high boots to bomber jackets.

The girl gang appeared in good spirits as they strutted down the streets of Manhattan, seemingly engaged in conversation.

The Lavender Haze singer’s outing comes a day after Alwyn was photographed for the first time since their breakup.

The Mary Queen of Scots actor, 32, was seen looking forlorn with bag under his eyes in pictures that surfaced on Wednesday.

While the couple has not addressed the breakup publically, all of Swift’s girl squad has now unfollowed Alwyn on Instagram after the night out. Moreover, Swift's brother, and Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds also unfollowed the actor, per Elle magazine.

Swift and Alwyn’s breakup thus far has been reported to be amicable, although these new actions hint there could be drama behind the scenes.

Currently, the Grammy-winning artist is in the middle of her sold-out massive Eras Tour that she will be performing across the United States this year.

