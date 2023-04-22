‘Lilo and Stitch’ live adaptation recasts David

Maia Kealoha, who is new to show business, will be playing the role of Lilo

Kahiau Machado will no longer be playing the role of David in the Lilo and Stitch live adaptation. Reportedly, Kaipot Dudoit is now set to play the role instead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, old posts were recovered on social media from Kahiau which showed him using racial slurs during Disney’s vetting process. However, Disney refused to confirm his casting.

Meanwhile, Chris Sanders is reportedly in the final stages of confirming his voice for the role of Stitch. He was the director and producer behind the original film, and he voiced the character of Stitch which he originally created.

There have been rumours of Chris returning to voice the character for quite a long time, however, he revealed in an interview in 2022 that he hadn’t been officially approached by that studio at that point.

Maia Kealoha, who is new to show business, will be playing the role of Lilo while Nani will be played by Sydney Elizebeth Agudong.