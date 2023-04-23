Scarlett Johansson says she is ‘too sensitive’ to be on Instagram

file footage

Scarlett Johansson has revealed that she is ‘too sensitive’ to be on social media apps, specially Instagram.



The Black Widow star sat down with fellow actor Gwyneth Paltrow on the latter’s podcast Goop and shared why she doesn’t have a social media presence.

When asked why she ‘doesn’t do Instagram’, Johansson shared: “I just feel that it's fundamentally not me. I have to protect myself. I'm too sensitive.”

Johansson’s comment comes just weeks after she revealed on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast earlier this month: “I honestly am too fragile of a person to have social media.”

At the time, the Marriage Story star also said: “My ego is too fragile. I can't deal with it. My brain is too fragile, I'm like a delicate flower. I have enough anxiety.”

Johansson further revealed how she once joined the app for ‘three days’, recalling: “When I started realizing that I'd spent 20 minutes looking at somebody's Instagram page who worked for a friend of mine — I now know you have a pit bull, two daughters, and live in Burbank — I was like, I just wasted 17 minutes of time. I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog and change my life in all these ways.”

“I felt so bad, like I was missing out on this random person's life," she added. "I can't do this. I'm too fragile; I have so much anxiety about other things,” concluded Johansson.