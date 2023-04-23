 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson says she is ‘too sensitive’ to be on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 23, 2023

file footage

Scarlett Johansson has revealed that she is ‘too sensitive’ to be on social media apps, specially Instagram.

The Black Widow star sat down with fellow actor Gwyneth Paltrow on the latter’s podcast Goop and shared why she doesn’t have a social media presence.

When asked why she ‘doesn’t do Instagram’, Johansson shared: “I just feel that it's fundamentally not me. I have to protect myself. I'm too sensitive.”

Johansson’s comment comes just weeks after she revealed on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast earlier this month: “I honestly am too fragile of a person to have social media.”

At the time, the Marriage Story star also said: “My ego is too fragile. I can't deal with it. My brain is too fragile, I'm like a delicate flower. I have enough anxiety.”

Johansson further revealed how she once joined the app for ‘three days’, recalling: “When I started realizing that I'd spent 20 minutes looking at somebody's Instagram page who worked for a friend of mine — I now know you have a pit bull, two daughters, and live in Burbank — I was like, I just wasted 17 minutes of time. I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog and change my life in all these ways.”

“I felt so bad, like I was missing out on this random person's life," she added. "I can't do this. I'm too fragile; I have so much anxiety about other things,” concluded Johansson. 

More From Entertainment:

Emily Ratajkowski 'didn't expect her video with Harry Styles to go viral'

Emily Ratajkowski 'didn't expect her video with Harry Styles to go viral'
'Game Of Thrones' Robb Stark actor looks back at infamous red wedding scene

'Game Of Thrones' Robb Stark actor looks back at infamous red wedding scene
Scarlett Johansson quashes feud rumors with Gwyneth Paltrow in 'Iron Man 2'

Scarlett Johansson quashes feud rumors with Gwyneth Paltrow in 'Iron Man 2'
'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster 'happy' leaving viewers puzzled by his films

'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster 'happy' leaving viewers puzzled by his films
Melanie Lynskey feared 'Yellowjackets' creators lacked a plan for the show

Melanie Lynskey feared 'Yellowjackets' creators lacked a plan for the show
'The Power' actor John Leguizamo carries $100 bills to tip valets, waiters

'The Power' actor John Leguizamo carries $100 bills to tip valets, waiters
'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster concerned 'film seems to be dying'

'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster concerned 'film seems to be dying'

Former 'Super Mario Bros' actor John Leguizamo thinks diversity is just a ‘buzzword’ in Hollywood

Former 'Super Mario Bros' actor John Leguizamo thinks diversity is just a ‘buzzword’ in Hollywood
Lana Del Rey to headline London's BST Hyde Park

Lana Del Rey to headline London's BST Hyde Park

'American Idol' audience boos Katy Perry following feedback to contestant video

'American Idol' audience boos Katy Perry following feedback to contestant

'Yellowjackets' star Melanie Lynskey discusses 'pain' of losing friendship with Kate Winslet

'Yellowjackets' star Melanie Lynskey discusses 'pain' of losing friendship with Kate Winslet
Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals her dream job as a child

Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals her dream job as a child