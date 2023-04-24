 
Matthew Rhys recalls costly 'James Bond' joke

Matthew Rhys revealed he was first in line for the James Bond role after Pierce Brosnan hung up his tuxedo with Die Another Day.

During an interview with The Times, the Perry Mason star recalled the terrifying interview, "We were just told to wear a dark suit and read Casino Royale".

"They said, 'What would you do differently with Bond?' And I just remember going, 'Ah,'" Rhys added.

"I was so not anticipating that question. And then I was like, is it a trick question? Are they waiting for people to go, 'I wouldn't do anything. He's perfect'?"

Feeling cornered, the actor finds refuge in comedy; "I'd give him a limp. I said, 'Limp?' Nothing. 'Eye patch?' Nothing."

Instead, Daniel Craig donned the 007 agent role for some 15 till 2021's No Time to Die.

Previously, producer Michael G. Wilson rejected a younger next incarnation of Bond.

"We've tried looking at younger people in the past but trying to visualise it doesn't work," he said.

"Remember, Bond's already a veteran, he's had some experience – he's a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He's probably been in the SAS or something. He isn't some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off."

