Zendaya makes surprise appearance at Coachella 2023 with Labrinth 

entertainment
Monday Apr 24 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 24, 2023

Zendaya treated fans with a surprise appearance on Coachella 2023 stage and left music lovers gushing over her electrifying performance.

The Euphoria star, 26, returned to the stage for a live performance in more than seven years. She joined British musician Labrinth as they sang his Emmy-nominated hit, All Of Us, from the hit HBO series and I’m Tired.

Zendaya looked gorgeous in a baby pink mini dress featuring a corset bodice and a frilly skirt. She finished her stunning look with silver hoop earrings, a matching ring and thigh-high black boots.

“I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you for my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on stage again,” the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress wrote via her Instagram Stories Saturday night, following her cameo at the star-studded Indio, Calif. music festival.

“And to the crowd tonight… wow. My heart is so full. I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away. I’m so grateful.”

Fans reacted to Zendaya’s energetic performance on social media. “THIS IS NOT A DRILL ZENDAYA IS LITERALLY PERFORMING ALL FOR US WITH LABRINTH AT COACHELLA RN OMFGFBDNDND,” one fan tweeted.

Another added, “I would’ve ascended in that crowd wym Zendaya pulled up to Coachella.”

