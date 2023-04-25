 
David Lynch: 'Films are in a bad place'

David Lynch has shared his opinion on the conditions of cinema.

Speaking to Cahiers du Cinema, the filmmaker revealed many factors that led cinema to struggle, including the coronavirus pandemic and the rise in streaming services.

The Twin Peaks director said, “coronavirus has put a stop” to watching films in cinemas, adding: “Feature films are in a bad place, series have taken their place…You could sit down and actually have the experience of stepping into a whole new world. Now that’s all in the damn history books. It’s distressing.”

The veteran filmmaker also weighed in on streaming films on phones, “I always say: people think they’ve seen a movie, but if they’ve watched it on a phone, they haven’t seen anything. It’s sad.”

While he said, “TV is not bad”, he added: “…saying goodbye to movie theatres is the hardest part. Art and writing are over. Theatre owners…continue for the love of cinema. There are still heroes fighting for it.”

