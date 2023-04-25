Royal family backs Kate Middleton amid her warning to palace

King Charles and senior royals have extended support to Kate Middleton amid reports the Princess has issued a firm warning to the palace over Prince Harry.



Kate Middleton visited a baby bank in Windsor to hear about the crucial work the organisation carries out to support families in need.

She posted the pictures on Instagram and Twitter handles.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King and senior royals, retweeted Kate Middleton’s post to show their support to the Princess in her royal duties.

Palace reposted the tweet with caption, “The Princess of Wales has visited @TheBabyBank in Windsor to hear about the crucial work they do to support families in need across the local area.”

The monarch also liked Kate Middleton’s Insta post by pressing the heart button and reposted the same in his stories.

King Charles support to Kate Middleton comes amid reports the Princess has issued a firm warning to palace days after Prince Harry confirmed he will be attending the coronation in May.

Kate Middleton, who once shared close bond with brother-in-law Prince Harry, has reportedly made it clear to the royal family including King Charles that she never trust the Duke either, and neither should they.