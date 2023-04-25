 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Tuesday Apr 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal family backs Kate Middleton amid her warning to palace

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Royal family backs Kate Middleton amid her warning to palace

King Charles and senior royals have extended support to Kate Middleton amid reports the Princess has issued a firm warning to the palace over Prince Harry.

Kate Middleton visited a baby bank in Windsor to hear about the crucial work the organisation carries out to support families in need.

She posted the pictures on Instagram and Twitter handles.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King and senior royals, retweeted Kate Middleton’s post to show their support to the Princess in her royal duties.

Palace reposted the tweet with caption, “The Princess of Wales has visited @TheBabyBank in Windsor to hear about the crucial work they do to support families in need across the local area.”

The monarch also liked Kate Middleton’s Insta post by pressing the heart button and reposted the same in his stories.

King Charles support to Kate Middleton comes amid reports the Princess has issued a firm warning to palace days after Prince Harry confirmed he will be attending the coronation in May.

Kate Middleton, who once shared close bond with brother-in-law Prince Harry, has reportedly made it clear to the royal family including King Charles that she never trust the Duke either, and neither should they.

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle to pen own memoir to stay relevant after King Charles’ coronation?

Meghan Markle to pen own memoir to stay relevant after King Charles’ coronation?
King Charles coronation: Westminster Abbey closed for visitors, worshippers until May 8

King Charles coronation: Westminster Abbey closed for visitors, worshippers until May 8
‘Meghan Markle is a mom first’ video

‘Meghan Markle is a mom first’
Meghan told ‘silence is valuable’ amid rumours she’ll steal Coronation 'spotlight' video

Meghan told ‘silence is valuable’ amid rumours she’ll steal Coronation 'spotlight'

Prince Harry making ‘homesick’ calls to King Charles ahead of Coronation

Prince Harry making ‘homesick’ calls to King Charles ahead of Coronation

Prince Harry is ‘very nervous’ about attending Coronation of King Charles video

Prince Harry is ‘very nervous’ about attending Coronation of King Charles
Inside the sweet bond between Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Inside the sweet bond between Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Kate Middleton went ‘the extra mile’ to celebrate Prince Louis’ 5th birthday video

Kate Middleton went ‘the extra mile’ to celebrate Prince Louis’ 5th birthday
Kate Middleton makes surprise visit to baby bank video

Kate Middleton makes surprise visit to baby bank
Queen Elizabeth’s sincere thoughts for father King George VI coronation disclosed video

Queen Elizabeth’s sincere thoughts for father King George VI coronation disclosed
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle over her latest statement

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle over her latest statement
Meghan Markle shares new video message ahead of King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle shares new video message ahead of King Charles coronation