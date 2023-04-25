Henry Cavill wraps 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' with tribute to creator

The Superman star Henry Cavill shared nothing but words of gratitude and praises for the creator and other members of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, as he wrapped the film on Tuesday.

Cavill turned to Instagram to pay homage to the creator, co-stars and crew members working on the movie, with a montage of scenes and behind-the-scenes clips of his film.

"That's a wrap! My days on Ungentlemanly Warfare are over. Tis a sad day." began the post.

"I'm going to echo the sentiments of my co-stars and sing the praises of our intrepid crew. It's rare to come across a team so driven, dedicated and committed to the storytelling. That drive and dedication is only intensified by having a leader such as Guy Ritchie. His ability to weave story and create character might be second to none, and he wields it like it were magic."

"Those ingredients - skill, drive, and exceptional talent at the top, are only three of the ingredients needed for an experience that will last forever in memory. The fourth is happiness. Guy creates happiness on his set, it's a joyful place to be, full of laughter and japes and jests. The crew and cast's approach and personality is key in this. Everyone, without fail, was able to enjoy themselves while also working hard and being exceptional."

"This wee pontification would not be complete without heaping praise upon my fellow actors. Alan Ritchson, the man mountain, with a heart of gold, and a wisdom and talent that can sweep you off your feet. Alex Pettyfer, the lover, the laugher, the warmth of a big smile and a jaw line that would challenge the Turkish mountains. Henry Golding Jnr, a snap quick acting reaction time, handsome beyond belief and always a man I was happy to see."

"And the last (but not the least) of my immediate team of misfits, Hero Fiennes Tiffin - a mega star in the making. I know a lot of you know him already, but my oh my he's going to have a magnificent career."

"To the makers of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare I shall miss you all, and gods willing - see you soon."

The theatrical release of the film is expected sometime in 2024.