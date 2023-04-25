 
Tuesday Apr 25 2023
Meghan Trainor dishes on PTSD diagnosis: ‘weird feeling’

Meghan Trainor has recently broken her silence on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) diagnosis after giving birth to Riley via cesarean section.

During her appearance on latest episode of Today, the musician talked about the release of her new book, Dear Future Mama, related to motherhood journey.

“I was like, ‘It’s so weird,’ to my therapist and my doctors,” explained the 29-year-old.

The singer continued, “I was like, ‘It’s like I’m back in my room.’ At nighttime, when the pain would kick in. I was like, ‘Daryl, I’m still on the table, I know she’s inside me.’”

Trainor confessed that the feeling, which went on for “months, eventually led to her PTSD diagnosis.

“They were like, ‘So we have to work through this. That’s a sign of PTSD,’” she recounted.

Trainor continued, “And I was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that.’”

The singer told Today host Hoda Kotb that she became aware of PTSD after her diagnosis.

“Once I talked about it and realised like, ‘Oh that wasn’t awesome’, and it helped break it down,” stated Trainor.

Elsewhere in her interview on Today, the Mother hit-maker also expressed her fear over first experience with childbirth.

“It was the scariest. I felt like I was jumping out of a plane. The whole time, I was just with my husband shaking. I was just like, surrender…Truly, you lose control, and it’s all right. We’ll get through this. And we did. We survived,” she added.

