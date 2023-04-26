 
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Prince Harry would call THIS person during 30-minute phone time in army

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Prince Harry admits he preferred calling girlfriend Chelsy Davy during phone time in Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’ reveals he used to get 30 minutes to time on the telephone to contact his loved ones. More often than ever, he always chose his former girlfriend.

He pens: “We were given thirty minutes each week on the sat phone. The phone card was called Paradigm, and it had a code on the back, which you punched into the keypad. Then a robot, a nice-sounding woman, told you how many minutes you had left.”

He adds: “Next thing you knew… Spike, that you? Chels. Your old life, down the line. The sound always made you catch your breath. To think of home was never easy, for a complex set of reasons. To hear home was a stab in the chest.”

