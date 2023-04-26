 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry was told to 'get a room' after 'flirting' with female pilot

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Prince Harry talks about a flirtatious exchange with a female pilot during war in Afghanistan.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he was teased by one of his colleagues after the interaction.

He pens: “Some pilots were women. Exchanges with them went very differently. One night I found myself speaking to a British pilot who mentioned how gorgeous the moon was. It’s full, she said. You should see it, Widow Six Seven. I see it. Through one of the holes in my wall. Lovely. Suddenly the radio burst to life: a shrill chorus.”

He continues: “The guys back at Dwyer told us to ‘get a room.’ I felt myself blushing. I hoped the pilot hadn’t thought I was flirting. I hoped she wouldn’t think so now. Above all, I hoped she, and all other pilots, wouldn’t work out who I was, and tell the British press that I was using the war as a way to meet women.”

More From Entertainment:

Trevor Noah wins Webby for 'Daily Show' segment supporting gun control

Trevor Noah wins Webby for 'Daily Show' segment supporting gun control
Prince Harry would call THIS person during 30-minute phone time in army

Prince Harry would call THIS person during 30-minute phone time in army
Don Lemon gets job offer following his dismissal from CNN: Details Inside

Don Lemon gets job offer following his dismissal from CNN: Details Inside
‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child with Erin Darke

‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child with Erin Darke

Michelle Obama shares two cents on 30-year marriage to Barack Obama

Michelle Obama shares two cents on 30-year marriage to Barack Obama
Meghan Trainor dishes on PTSD diagnosis: ‘weird feeling’

Meghan Trainor dishes on PTSD diagnosis: ‘weird feeling’
Amir Khan reveals he didn’t enjoy his wedding to Faryal Makhdoom: Here’s why

Amir Khan reveals he didn’t enjoy his wedding to Faryal Makhdoom: Here’s why
Henry Cavill wraps 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' with tribute to creator

Henry Cavill wraps 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' with tribute to creator
Zendaya celebrates beau Tom Holland’s latest career milestone

Zendaya celebrates beau Tom Holland’s latest career milestone

Gigi Hadid turns her ‘dream wish’ into reality on 28th birthday

Gigi Hadid turns her ‘dream wish’ into reality on 28th birthday
K-pop group Billlie ends comeback promotions

K-pop group Billlie ends comeback promotions
Seventeen’s Wonwoo and The8 reveal their favourite lyrics from new album

Seventeen’s Wonwoo and The8 reveal their favourite lyrics from new album