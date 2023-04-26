 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles Coronation: Meghan Markle quashes rumours about her decision

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

King Charles Coronation: Meghan Markle quashes rumours about her decision

Meghan Markle has turned down reports that she's not attending King Charles III's coronation she's unhappy with the royal response to a letter she sent two years ago.

A newspaper has claimed that Meghan's latter, in which she allegedly expressed concern over unconscious bias in the royal family, is part of the reason why the former actress is not attending the King and Queen Consort Camilla's crowning ceremony on May 6, alleging she feels she did not receive a satisfactory response to her concerns.

However, Prince Harry's wife appeared denying the reports, and called any such claims 'false' and 'ridiculous'.

Meghan's spokesperson said: "The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago," adding, "any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous."

The mother-of two's response suggests that she has no problems with the palace's response to her latter and it's not the reason behind her refusal to the palace's invitation to the coronation.

It is to mention here that the former actress, in her interview with Winfrey, claimed there had been several conversations within the royal family about how her son would look. Since the bombshell chat with the US TV host, Harry has denied the couple accused members of the royal family of being racist.

Speculation has been rife over why Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother is not accompanying her husband Harry to the UK to attend the landmark ceremony.

However, Meghan has issued a rare statement to quash the rumours regarding her decision to skip her father-in-law's big event.

More From Royals:

NBA declares Meghan and Harry are celebrities

NBA declares Meghan and Harry are celebrities

Meghan Markle tantalises Prince Harry during latest outing in Los Angeles video

Meghan Markle tantalises Prince Harry during latest outing in Los Angeles
Roya fans blast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for their LA stunt video

Roya fans blast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for their LA stunt
King Charles' team strictly monitoring his health amid fears he'll breakdown before coronation video

King Charles' team strictly monitoring his health amid fears he'll breakdown before coronation

Prince Harry to be kept as 'far away as possible' from Royal family on coronation

Prince Harry to be kept as 'far away as possible' from Royal family on coronation

Meghan Markle was hoping Royals will beg her to attend King Charles’ coronation? video

Meghan Markle was hoping Royals will beg her to attend King Charles’ coronation?
Meghan Markle to pen own memoir to stay relevant after King Charles’ coronation?

Meghan Markle to pen own memoir to stay relevant after King Charles’ coronation?
King Charles coronation: Westminster Abbey closed for visitors, worshippers until May 8

King Charles coronation: Westminster Abbey closed for visitors, worshippers until May 8
‘Meghan Markle is a mom first’ video

‘Meghan Markle is a mom first’
Meghan told ‘silence is valuable’ amid rumours she’ll steal Coronation 'spotlight' video

Meghan told ‘silence is valuable’ amid rumours she’ll steal Coronation 'spotlight'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spotted together ahead of King Charles coronation video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spotted together ahead of King Charles coronation
Prince Harry making ‘homesick’ calls to King Charles ahead of Coronation

Prince Harry making ‘homesick’ calls to King Charles ahead of Coronation