Leana Headey on 'Game of Thrones' hype coming down: 'thank God'

Game of Thrones actor Leana Heady shared her feelings about the hype of the series slowly dying down.

Headey, who played Cersei Lannister from season 1 till season 8 of the HBO's all time hit series candidly spoke about series mania and popularity.

Headey as Queen Lannister is the widow of King Robert Baratheon and Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

She is the daughter of Lord Tywin Lannister, twin sister of Jaime Lannister and elder sister of Tyrion Lannister, who fights to gain political power in Westeros.

Cersei embraces death in Game of Thrones season 8 when Daenerys Targaryen attacked King's Landing, crushing the queen alongside Jaime Lannister under the rubble of the Red Keep.

In a conversation with Newsweek, Headey explained that she is happy that the hype for Game of Thrones has died down since the series ended.

Headey explained she has no problem with how loved the series was, but that she was looking forward to pursuing new projects beyond it.

"Yes, it's died down, thank God, because it was weird. And, not in any expletive way. You kind of go, 'OK, that was amazing and unexpected,' and then you're like, 'What's next?"

