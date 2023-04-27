 
Meghan Markle is all set to expsoe racist Royal Family member

Meghan Markle is tipped to reveal the name of racist royal who passed offensive remarks in Prince Archie.

Telegraph reports how the Duchess of Sussex wants more satisfaction and validation from exposing the person who commented on the toddler's skin colour.

Meghan's spokesperson, however says: "The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago. Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous." 


