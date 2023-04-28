 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Fernando Alonso opens up on 'romance' with Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Fernando Alonso opens up on romance with Taylor Swift

The Spanish racing driver Fernando Alonso has broken his silence on rumours that he’s dating pop star Taylor Swift following her split from Joe Alwyn.

Responding to the rumours about his affair with the singer, Alonso said: "I’m just focused on Baku and racing."

He was asked about his relationship with Swift during a recent interview with Sky Sports: "It’s been an interesting few weeks for you during this break, I knew you were trouble!" the interviewer quipped to Alonso, referring to a song for Swift's album, Red.

Alonso replied: "Yes probably," before acknowledging how his current priority is his career. But I’m just focused on Baku and racing."

Rumours about the singer and the racer's alleged romance first sparked this week, when DeuxMoi, a celebrity gossip account, shared a blind item about the two celebrities.

Alonso seemingly fueled dating rumours with a cheeky TikTok video, showing him winking at the camera and looking down at his phone as a speeded-up version of Swift’s song "Karma" played in the background.

He captioned the post with: "Race week era," apparently referring to Swift's Eras tour. However, Swift and Alonso have not so far confirmed any such news so far.

It is to mention here that Alonso recently shared a joint statement from him and his former partner, Andrea Schlager, to announce his breakup.

On the other hand, Entertainment Tonight reported earlier this month that Swift and Alwyn had broken up after six years of dating. The outlet claimed that they called it s several weeks ago, as their "relationship had just run its course"

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian shares adorable post ahead of 2023 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian shares adorable post ahead of 2023 Met Gala
Georgina Rodriguez reacts to split rumours with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez reacts to split rumours with Cristiano Ronaldo
Beyoncé files petition in US court to challenge $2.7 million tax liability

Beyoncé files petition in US court to challenge $2.7 million tax liability
Netflix 'Queen Charlotte' star Corey Mylchreest calls Freddie Dennis 'heartthrob'

Netflix 'Queen Charlotte' star Corey Mylchreest calls Freddie Dennis 'heartthrob'
Katy Perry teases 'wild' time in Windsor Castle ahead of King coronation video

Katy Perry teases 'wild' time in Windsor Castle ahead of King coronation
Ke Huy Quan responds to fans' request for his return in 'Indiana Jones 5'

Ke Huy Quan responds to fans' request for his return in 'Indiana Jones 5'
K-pop group Brave Girls sign on with Warner Music Korea

K-pop group Brave Girls sign on with Warner Music Korea
K-pop band Seventeen’s Hoshi and Vernon discuss their interests

K-pop band Seventeen’s Hoshi and Vernon discuss their interests
K-pop group Red Velvet’s Joy to go on hiatus for health reasons

K-pop group Red Velvet’s Joy to go on hiatus for health reasons
K-pop group Kingdom’s Arthur will halt activities due to health concerns

K-pop group Kingdom’s Arthur will halt activities due to health concerns
Netflix 'Black Mirror' creator teases new season to be 'kind of a reboot'

Netflix 'Black Mirror' creator teases new season to be 'kind of a reboot'
K-pop group Fifty Fifty 2nd girl group to enter Top 50 of Billboard Hot 100

K-pop group Fifty Fifty 2nd girl group to enter Top 50 of Billboard Hot 100