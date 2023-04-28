Fernando Alonso opens up on 'romance' with Taylor Swift

The Spanish racing driver Fernando Alonso has broken his silence on rumours that he’s dating pop star Taylor Swift following her split from Joe Alwyn.

Responding to the rumours about his affair with the singer, Alonso said: "I’m just focused on Baku and racing."

He was asked about his relationship with Swift during a recent interview with Sky Sports: "It’s been an interesting few weeks for you during this break, I knew you were trouble!" the interviewer quipped to Alonso, referring to a song for Swift's album, Red.



Alonso replied: "Yes probably," before acknowledging how his current priority is his career. But I’m just focused on Baku and racing."

Rumours about the singer and the racer's alleged romance first sparked this week, when DeuxMoi, a celebrity gossip account, shared a blind item about the two celebrities.

Alonso seemingly fueled dating rumours with a cheeky TikTok video, showing him winking at the camera and looking down at his phone as a speeded-up version of Swift’s song "Karma" played in the background.

He captioned the post with: "Race week era," apparently referring to Swift's Eras tour. However, Swift and Alonso have not so far confirmed any such news so far.

It is to mention here that Alonso recently shared a joint statement from him and his former partner, Andrea Schlager, to announce his breakup.

On the other hand, Entertainment Tonight reported earlier this month that Swift and Alwyn had broken up after six years of dating. The outlet claimed that they called it s several weeks ago, as their "relationship had just run its course"