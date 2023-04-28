 
Friday Apr 28, 2023
The Kardashians season 3 trailer - Kim calls out Kanye West’s 'lies'

The Kardashians season 3 trailer - Kim calls out Kanye West’s lies

‘The Kardashians’ Season 3's official trailer has been out, showing in distress while calling out her ex-husband Kanye West's "lies".

The new trailer shows tearful Kim Kardashian talking about her tumultuous divorce from the rapper.

Khloe, in the opening scenes of the trailer, asks her elder sister if she’s okay, to which Kim replies, "No, [I’m] not okay."

The 42-year-old can be seen talking about the finalisation of her divorce from the rapper , even addressing the infamous virtual debacle between the two since their breakup.

“He has made up the most insane narrative… we stay silent through all the lies, for my kids,” Kim says, referring to public criticism her ex has posted about her parenting style.

The trailer also discusses a health scare that Khloe went through, some looming drama surrounding Kourtney’s wedding and Kylie urging her sisters to have a conversation about “the beauty standards that [their family] is setting.”

After watching the trailer we can say that the third season of "The Kardashians" will have no shortage of drama, tears and controversy.

