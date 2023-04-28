Paris Hilton to make 'first ever' appearance at this year's 'MET Gala'

Paris has been invited to the big fashion event by Vogue; reports

Paris Hilton is all set to make her debut at this year’s MET Gala event.

Paris has been invited to the biggest fashion event of the year by Vogue. So far, there are no updates regarding her outfit. But reports suggest that the actress will be teaming up with an ace designer for the big event.

Sources quoted: “Paris got the invite from Vogue and luckily she was available to go.”

“It is unclear who she’ll be working with for the outfit, but a big accomplishment like this must warrant a big designer.”

At present, the Hollywood star is in Washington making efforts to introduce the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act. She will be flying directly to MET Gala from D.C, reports Metro.

Previously, Hilton tweeted: ‘”After years of advocating to reform the Troubled Teen Industry, I’m back in D.C. to introduce the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act.”

She further wrote: ‘This bill is so personal to me as a survivor and I’m so proud we’ve gotten to this huge milestone. ‘What we are doing MATTERS. This bill is the justice we’ve been waiting for. No child deserves to be sexually, mentally, physically, or emotionally abused in the name of treatment. The time to stand up and fight is NOW.”