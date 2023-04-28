 
'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen opens up about stepping away from Marvel

'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen opens up about stepping away from Marvel

One of the Olsen twins -celebrated for their out-there takes on Fashion- Elizabeth Olsen is currently portraying an ax-murderer on Hulu’s ‘Love and Death’ after taking a break from Marvel.

Despite the role on Love and Death, as well as working for Marvel Cinematic Universe, Olsen considers herself an unemployed actor, the actress told Variety. The actress went on to say that she is ‘enjoying the break’ from Marvel.

Olsen achieved global fame for her depiction of Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, Olsen, 34, admitted she doesn’t miss it after working for Marvel for two years and spending a year promoting the projects.

“Someone asked me if I would be “returning,” and they said, for instance, “are we going to see you in ‘this thing.'” And I said, “Well, I hope I’m returning.”

“I’m not “returning” to anything right now. I’m not doing anything for Marvel. Nothing, and it’s not that I’m trying to be cheeky. They’ll let me know when they’ll let me know.”

“And do I miss it? I don’t miss it. I just did two years straight of it. I think the break’s been good for me. I need to build other characters. It’s important for me. I’m grateful for this show [“Love & Death”] because it came at a great time — after playing Wanda for two years straight, and then I had to talk about it for another year. So it’s nice having something else to focus on and highlight.”

Elizabeth Olsen has starred in multiple Marvel films, including Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

