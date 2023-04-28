Prince Harry thinks King Charles’ a ‘gullible fool being led astray'

Experts believe Prince Harry is trying to make the world believe his family are “gullible fools being led through the noses by evil media forces.”



Commentator Jan Moir made these admissions and claims.

The conversation arose once Ms Moir referenced a sentence from Prince Harry’s 31-page statement to the UK court.

For those unversed, it reads, “Our country is judged globally by the state of our Press and our government — both of whose reputations I believe are currently at rock bottom.”

She warns, “The statement makes it clear that Harry believes the Royal Family are a bunch of gullible fools being led through the noses by evil media forces they don’t understand, while only he and he alone is wise enough to put on his Goggles of Perception and see the Real Truth.”