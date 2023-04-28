 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry thinks King Charles’ a ‘gullible fool being led astray'

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry is trying to make the world believe his family are “gullible fools being led through the noses by evil media forces.”

Commentator Jan Moir made these admissions and claims.

The conversation arose once Ms Moir referenced a sentence from Prince Harry’s 31-page statement to the UK court.

For those unversed, it reads, “Our country is judged globally by the state of our Press and our government — both of whose reputations I believe are currently at rock bottom.”

She warns, “The statement makes it clear that Harry believes the Royal Family are a bunch of gullible fools being led through the noses by evil media forces they don’t understand, while only he and he alone is wise enough to put on his Goggles of Perception and see the Real Truth.”

More From Royals:

Harry, Meghan 'in really good place' amid war with Royal family: Gayle King video

Harry, Meghan 'in really good place' amid war with Royal family: Gayle King

Prince Harry feels Prince William was ‘more calculated’ in making him ‘number two’ video

Prince Harry feels Prince William was ‘more calculated’ in making him ‘number two’
Prince Harry painting UK as ‘a racist backwater’ needing escape video

Prince Harry painting UK as ‘a racist backwater’ needing escape
Prince Harry’s floating in a ‘sea of pet delusions’ video

Prince Harry’s floating in a ‘sea of pet delusions’
Prince Harry’s lack of maturity is ‘staggering’: ‘Take some responsibility’ video

Prince Harry’s lack of maturity is ‘staggering’: ‘Take some responsibility’
Samantha Markle says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘unhealthy’ for each other video

Samantha Markle says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘unhealthy’ for each other
Prince Harry ‘needs to learn’ that ‘passion doesn’t equal truth’ video

Prince Harry ‘needs to learn’ that ‘passion doesn’t equal truth’
Kate Middleton wants to ‘mend’ Prince William, Harry video

Kate Middleton wants to ‘mend’ Prince William, Harry
Prince Harry’s ‘peeled open a fresh seam in his obsessive war of grievance’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘peeled open a fresh seam in his obsessive war of grievance’
Harry offends King Charles and Queen as he refers to father's infidelity

Harry offends King Charles and Queen as he refers to father's infidelity

King Charles' godson and Prince George's godfather to attend Coronation Procession

King Charles' godson and Prince George's godfather to attend Coronation Procession

Kate Middleton may skip Coronation Procession

Kate Middleton may skip Coronation Procession