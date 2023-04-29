Michaela Jaé Rodriguez joins the cast of ‘American Horror Story’

She will be joining a star-studded cast which includes Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, and more

Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is the latest addition to the cast of American Horror Story for its 12th season. The casting reunites her with Glee director Ryan Murphy who she worked with previously for Pose.

Reports began to leak online earlier of the casting after which she took to social media to confirm the news herself, writing: “Guess the cat’s out of the bag."

She will be joining a star-studded cast which includes Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Emma Roberts and more. The 12th season is reportedly subtitled Delicate and takes inspiration from the not yet released novel Delicate Condition by author Danielle Valentine.

The book is set to be released in August and follows a woman who starts to believe that someone is trying to ensure that her pregnancy does not happen.

Rodriguez played the role of Blanca in Pose, for which Murphy was executive director. Her performance led to her becoming the first-ever trans star to win a Golden Globe.