Kathleen Turner agent advised against 'Serial Mom'

Kathleen Turner revealed her former agent warned her career would be tanked if she worked with “B-movie director” John Waters.

During an interview with Vulture, Turner said, “My agents and all the other people around were like, ‘No, you can’t do that. You can’t work with John Waters. He’s a B-movie director, and you don’t do B-movies. It’ll ruin your career,'” Turner recalled to Vulture about her former team telling her. “Which, of course, set my back up.”

After discussing the script with Waters, the Body Heat star added she accepted the offer.

"Well, that’s when the screaming started” between her agents. “What was I, some kind of institution that had to be put in a glass case? The crap with that shit. So I said, ‘Yeah, well, watch me.'”

The 68-year-old reflecting on her decision said, “Honestly, if you’d said to me, ‘You’re going to do this John Waters film,’ I’d have said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.'”

Turner was starred in Waters’ 1994 satirical film Serial Mom.