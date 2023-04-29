 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

James Gunn rules out Chris Pratt for Superman role in 'Superman: Legacy'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

James Gunn rules out Chris Pratt for Superman role in Superman: Legacy
James Gunn rules out Chris Pratt for Superman role in 'Superman: Legacy' 

Director of the upcoming DC Studios movie Superman: Legacy, James Gunn revealed that the production is currently considering potential candidates for the role of Superman but hasn't made a choice yet.

Speaking to Variety, he confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt won't be playing Superman.

“It’s not Chris Pratt. If he was a few years younger, maybe.”

New DC Studios boss James Gunn emphasized that the actor playing the lead in Superman: Legacy must have both, the human and alien qualities of the character.

“The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he’s also an alien,” Gunn said.

“It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug.”

Meanwhile, actress Pom Klementieff expressed her interest in crossing over to the DC universe and working with Gunn but didn't disclose which character she has in mind.

“We’ve had conversations and were making plans already. But nothing is confirmed yet.”

On the other hand, Will Poulter, another MCU actor, said he hasn't thought about auditioning for the role and intends to stay with Marvel.

Directed by Gunn, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" featuring a star-studded cast is set to be released soon. 

More From Entertainment:

Amy Grant explains how she’s taking on life’s ‘fourth quarter’ after fatal bike accident

Amy Grant explains how she’s taking on life’s ‘fourth quarter’ after fatal bike accident
Eva Green reacts to court victory over 'B-movie' spat

Eva Green reacts to court victory over 'B-movie' spat

Jonas Brothers unveil 'Waffle House' music video, leave fans excited

Jonas Brothers unveil 'Waffle House' music video, leave fans excited

James Gunn talks working on 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 'I’ve learned so much'

James Gunn talks working on 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 'I’ve learned so much'
Doja Cat says her upcoming album is “basically done”

Doja Cat says her upcoming album is “basically done”
Chris Pratt remembers failed Marvel auditions

Chris Pratt remembers failed Marvel auditions
Kathleen Turner agent advised against 'Serial Mom'

Kathleen Turner agent advised against 'Serial Mom'
Diane Keaton reveals she felt ‘terrified’ after being cast in The Godfather

Diane Keaton reveals she felt ‘terrified’ after being cast in The Godfather
Margot Robbie admits being a massive Harry Potter nerd

Margot Robbie admits being a massive Harry Potter nerd
'Star Wars' Damon Lindelof was 'forced' to exit

'Star Wars' Damon Lindelof was 'forced' to exit

Michael J. Fox: You don’t die from Parkinson’s, you die with Parkinson’s

Michael J. Fox: You don’t die from Parkinson’s, you die with Parkinson’s
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez joins cast of ‘American Horror Story’

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez joins cast of ‘American Horror Story’