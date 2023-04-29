 
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
‘True Beauty’ star Eunwoo’s agency asks fans to refrain from coming to see him

The idol had previously been in the United States but flew back to Korea on April 20th
The agency behind K-pop group Astro requests that fans of the band refrain from visiting the airport in Thailand to see Eunwoo. It was revealed on April 23rd that the idol would be appearing at the Konnec Thai event.

“ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo will be leaving for Thailand to fulfil his Konnec Thai schedule, which will be held on the 29th and 30th. We ask that fans refrain from coming to the airport for both his departing and arriving flights.”

They also stressed the importance of keeping both the artist and the fans safe:

“...Because the airport schedule has not been made public, visiting the airport and filming are forbidden. This is for the safety of both the fans and the artist, so we ask for your understanding.

Thank you for supporting ASTRO.”

The idol had previously been in the United States but flew back to Korea on April 20th because of the tragic and sudden passing of his bandmate Moonbin.

