Levi joins his parents Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves for rare family appearance

At the 11th annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala, Matthew McConaughey, along with his wife Camila Alves and son Levi, made a rare public appearance as a family. Fans were thrilled to see how much Levi has grown up.



The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star looked dapper in a blue suit as he posed alongside his wife and son in a beautiful family photo. His wife wore a yellow dress with a cape and natural looking makeup, while their son Levi kept it casual in a white shirt, navy pants, and white sneakers.

McConaughey, 53, told Fox 7 Austin, “Yesterday, Camila and I go by one of the high schools that we’re working in over here. And we ask the kids, ‘What’s one of your favorite things about the class?’ And they tell us, ‘Oh, I finally have a safe place to go after school.’ We’re like, ‘Oh, we didn’t even think about that,’”

Matthew and wife Camila are serious about their activism, but also mindful about parenting their three children: Levi, Vida, 13 and Livingston, 10.

The fundraiser, helmed by Jack Ingram (author of The Greenlights) and Mack Brown, raised money for children’s education, health and wellness.

McConaughey has been open about his approach to parenting. The Oscar winning actor told

Town & Country in June 2020. “Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want, other times, it means tough love.”

Matthew lives in Texas with his Brazilian model and wife Camila and their three children.