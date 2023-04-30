Jada Pinkett Smith son Jaden graced fashion show in South Korea

 
Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith and son Jaden mesmerised fans with their eye-popping appearance at a pre-fall fashion show in South Korea on Friday.

Pinkett enjoyed some quality time with Jaden Smith on a trip to the country as they attended Louis Vuitton's 2023 fashion show.

The 51-year-old actress and her eldest child, 24, stunned fans as they posed for a series of snaps together in coordinating ensembles to promote the world's most valuable luxury brand's latest collection on the iconic Jamsugyo Bridge at the Hangang River in Seoul.

The mother-of-two looked smashing as she rocked a long black leather jacket and a pair of edgy high-heeled, lace-up booties, the Karate Kid star wore an oversized blazer and pants.

Pinkett accossorised her chic ensemble with a brown belt and matching oversized clutch, featuring featuring the company's trademark floral pattern.

This marks Will Smith wife's first public outing since award-winning series, in which she starred on alongside daughter Willow Smith and mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, received the axe by Meta.

