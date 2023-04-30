 
Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over importance of ‘good overall health’

Gwyneth Paltrow recently weighed in on the need to have ‘robust conversations’ with doctors, especially for women who are getting older.

The Goop Founder weighed in on everything, via her Instagram Stories.

There, the 50-year-old offered advice pertaining to perimenopause, which is the transitioning point between fertility and menopause.

For those unversed, perimenopause has symptoms like heat flashes, mood changes and even sleep problems.

She started the chat off by offering some tips after first-hand experience and admitted, “My approach to perimenopause is really just to try to have good overall health.”

At the end of the day, all that’s important to maintain while the body is working through the transition, is to focus on “good gut health, sleep, hydration, meditation, kind of all the basic tenets of wellness and [be] open to more allopathic interventions as well.”

Before signing off she also admitted, “I think people should really follow their instinct and have robust conversations with their doctors. I recently found an integrative and functional OBGYN, so that's pretty good.”

