Sunday Apr 30, 2023
Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Bill Hader refuses to sign 'Star Wars' merchandise

Actor Bill Hader has revealed that he no longer signs Star Wars merchandise due to experiences with autograph seekers.

Bill Hader alongside Ben Schwartz, was credited as a vocal consultant on Star Wars: The Force Awakens for helping voice the droid BB-8.13

Hader however refuses to sign Star Wars merchandise, he revealed why on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Hader recalled a specific incident where a fan had kept their child up all night in order to get an autograph on a BB-8 item which they then planned to sell online.

“I used to sign stuff, and then one time I saw somebody and they had their kid come up to me to sign a BB-8 thing and it was three in the morning,” Hader recalled. “I was leaving the Inside Out premiere and then we went to an after-party thing and it was super late and this guy kept his kid up all night. [He was like], ‘Go over there so he’ll sign it so I can sell it online.'”

“I was like, ‘That’s f****d up,'” he added. “And so now, I just kind of blanket, like, I’m not signing any of this sh*t.”

Despite being credited as a voice consultant alongside comedian Ben Schwartz, Hader does not believe he can take credit for the role of BB-8.

“I came in and did like voice stuff for it that didn’t work,” Hater added. “Then, he brought me in later and said, ‘Hey, do you want to do this.’ It was like a … talk box thing and then I did that. And the reason he hasn’t had me come back is because anybody can do that. … It’s like a machine that you can operate.”

