Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Arnold Schwarzenegger 'very proud' of Chris Pratt's performance in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Arnold Schwarzenegger 'very proud' of Chris Pratt's performance in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is ‘very proud’ of son-in-law Chris Pratt's performance in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Terminator actor tweeted.

The 75-year-old actor wrote after watching the feature: "I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it," the 75-year-old tweeted. "A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you."

Pratt is married to Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine, and the couple has two children together. Pratt also has a son from a previous marriage to Anna Faris.

Chris Pratt first played the character of Peter Quill / Star-Lord in the second installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which was released in May 2017. He reprises the role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, leading the team on a risky mission to protect Rocket.

James Gunn wrote and directed the Marvel film, which has an ensemble cast that includes Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone, besides Chris Pratt.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is set to premiere in theaters on May 5.

