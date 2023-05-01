Kate Middleton, Prince William spark new debate with latest move

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on April 29, 2023.



The royal couple shared their adorable photo on social media with caption “12 years” followed by a heart emoji.

Kate and William’s photo showed the prince and princess arm-in-arm balancing on their bicycles.

The latest photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales has sparked new debate on social media after the royal fans noticed that Kate and William were wearing the same clothes as they were in pictures shared to celebrate Christmas and Mother’s Day in the UK.

The fans are speculating that Kate and William were leading “separate lives”.

One fan raised a question saying, “This was taken when they shot the photos for Xmas. So they get together once a year and shoot all the photos?”

“Dear unhappy couples. If you hate each other but need to keep up appearances, then take your Christmas, Mother’s Day and anniversary photos on one day. Follow me for more marriage tips!” another user said sarcastically.