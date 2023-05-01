Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Beau Is Afraid' bombs at the box office

Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid has become a loss-making enigma. The film which was being lauded by critics for its surreal and complex subject and execution may not even breakeven at the box office.

The film continues to disappoint at the box office, with many moviegoers stepping out of theatres confused. The film which was greenlit by A24 is expected to make a dismal $1.5 Million at the box office.

The Joaquin Phoenix starrer has failed to draw movie buffs to the theatres leading A24 to reduce their theatre count as well as the number of showings per screen.

Beau Is Afraid director Ari Aster is known his eccentric, out-of-the-box films. The man behind Indie films Midsommar and Hereditary, Aster admitted he is happy if people are left confused by his films.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly the filmmaker said:

"I'll take it, I've met people who were excited by the film, who were really happy with it, and thought it was very funny, and then I've met people who seemed really confounded by it. And that I'm happy with, I think that's great. I like that it seems to be something that people have to contend with and wrestle with. It's really across the board."

Beau Is Afraid is a complex black comedy about a man on a journey home to visit his mother and all the mind-boggling hurdles he faces on his way. Beau Is Afraid also stars Nathan Lane, Parker Posey, Amy Ryan, and Patti Lupone. The film released nationwide in the U.S. on April 21.