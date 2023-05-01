 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Beau Is Afraid' bombs at the box office

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Joaquin Phoenix starrer Beau Is Afraid bombs at the box office
Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Beau Is Afraid' bombs at the box office 

Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid has become a loss-making enigma. The film which was being lauded by critics for its surreal and complex subject and execution may not even breakeven at the box office.

The film continues to disappoint at the box office, with many moviegoers stepping out of theatres confused. The film which was greenlit by A24 is expected to make a dismal $1.5 Million at the box office.

The Joaquin Phoenix starrer has failed to draw movie buffs to the theatres leading A24 to reduce their theatre count as well as the number of showings per screen.

Beau Is Afraid director Ari Aster is known his eccentric, out-of-the-box films. The man behind Indie films Midsommar and Hereditary, Aster admitted he is happy if people are left confused by his films.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly the filmmaker said:

"I'll take it, I've met people who were excited by the film, who were really happy with it, and thought it was very funny, and then I've met people who seemed really confounded by it. And that I'm happy with, I think that's great. I like that it seems to be something that people have to contend with and wrestle with. It's really across the board."

Beau Is Afraid is a complex black comedy about a man on a journey home to visit his mother and all the mind-boggling hurdles he faces on his way. Beau Is Afraid also stars Nathan Lane, Parker Posey, Amy Ryan, and Patti Lupone. The film released nationwide in the U.S. on April 21.

More From Entertainment:

Jock Zonfrillo spills the secret behind beaded bracelet: Watch

Jock Zonfrillo spills the secret behind beaded bracelet: Watch
Seth Meyes lends support to WGA demands

Seth Meyes lends support to WGA demands
James Gunn discusses Ezra Miller’s future in the DCEU

James Gunn discusses Ezra Miller’s future in the DCEU
Sonam Kapoor ‘honoured’ to deliver word piece at King Charles III’s coronation concert

Sonam Kapoor ‘honoured’ to deliver word piece at King Charles III’s coronation concert
Premiere date for ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3 revealed

Premiere date for ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3 revealed
Aaron Carter once called AJ Mclean for help with addiction

Aaron Carter once called AJ Mclean for help with addiction
Joshua Jackson & Reno Wilson shares family stories

Joshua Jackson & Reno Wilson shares family stories

Julie Chen Moonves wants to play matchmaker for Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian

Julie Chen Moonves wants to play matchmaker for Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Aniston expresses her love for celebrity gal pals: Watch

Jennifer Aniston expresses her love for celebrity gal pals: Watch
‘Guardians’ lead Chris Pratt dubs director James Gunn ‘Hollywood’s brightest’

‘Guardians’ lead Chris Pratt dubs director James Gunn ‘Hollywood’s brightest’
King Charles III shares rare connection to Elvis Presley: Here’s how

King Charles III shares rare connection to Elvis Presley: Here’s how
Will Smith, Chris Rock can end feud if they seek therapy: Psychologist video

Will Smith, Chris Rock can end feud if they seek therapy: Psychologist