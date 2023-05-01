Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s divorce plans ‘already underway’

Insiders believe there is a plan afoot to sneak Prince Harry away to the UK, without Meghan Markle.



An inside source that is well-placed within Buckingham Palace made these admissions, during an interview with the National Enquirer.

Per the findings of this source, “The senior royals kept their fingers crossed that Harry's sense of duty would make him feel obligated to fly to London for the most important day of his father's life.”

At the same time though, “The royals just want to bring Harry home, pull up the drawbridge, and leave Meghan on the outside. Forever.”