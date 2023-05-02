Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate 35th anniversary: ‘Love is everything’

Tom Hanks celebrated his 35th wedding anniversary with wife Rita Wilson this week

Hollywood power couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, parents to two kids, celebrated 35 years of marriage this week.

Rita Wilson took to Instagram and Twitter to share a sweet photo of Tom Hanks presenting her with a cake that says “Happy Anniversary” as she smiled.

"35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything," she wrote.

The couple first met on the set of ABC’s sitcom Bosom Buddies and became friends; Hanks was then married to his college sweetheart Samantha Lewes.

Hanks and the singer-songwriter made their relationship public in 1986. Hanks finalized his divorce in 1987 and tied the knot with his soulmate Wilson in 1988.

Talking to The Knot in 2016, Hanks, 66, said it was love at first sight when he saw Wilson, “I was actually at a friend of mine’s house when that aired and remember thinking, ‘That girl is cute.’”

He mentioned that he still watches all of the shows his wife was in, “Oh, every now and again I just pull it up in YouTube. All of the stuff that she was in."

One year after they got married, the Toy Story actor won the Golden Globe for Best Actor and thanked his loving wife, “Rita Wilson — thank you, babe, for marrying me,”

They have two children together, sons Chet and Truman. Hanks also shares daughter Elizabeth and son Colin with ex-wife Lewes, who died of bone cancer in 2002.