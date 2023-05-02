 
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse make sweet appearance at 2023 Met Gala

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse turned heads with their adorable and rare joint appearance at this year’s Met Gala.

The lovebirds exuded happiness as they put their best foot forward at one of the biggest fashion events in glamorous attires.

This is the first time the Batman star and Daisy Jones and The Six actor attended the annual New York City event together despite dating for four years.

Pattinson looked dapper in a Dior tuxedo which had a skirt detail and a gold brooch. Meanwhile, Waterhouse stunned in a sheer Fendi dress having floral embroidery.

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse exude happiness as they step out for 2023 Met Gala
The duo was all smiles as they posed together for the paparazzi at the red carpet of the prestigious event with Pattinson wrapping his hand around Waterhouse’s waist.

The loved-up pair was first linked together in 2018, however, they made their first public appearance four years later at the Dior fall 2023 menswear show last December.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Waterhouse talked about her very low-key romance with the Twilight star. "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," she said.

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

