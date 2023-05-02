King Charles to wear Vestments used by previous monarchs for Coronation Service

Palace has confirmed that King Charles will reuse historic vestments for his coronation service as the monarch is set to be officially crowned on Saturday.



According to palace, the King will reuse historic items of clothing from the Royal Collection, worn by previous monarchs at past Coronations, during the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

The ‘vestments’ will be worn as the King is crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Coronation Chair.

He will reuse vestments which featured in the Coronation Services of King George IV in 1821, King George V in 1911, King George VI in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, including the Colobium Sindonis, the Supertunica, the Imperial Mantle, the Coronation Sword Belt and the Coronation Glove.

Although it is customary for the Supertunica and the Imperial Mantle to be reused, the King will also reuse the Colobium Sindonis, Coronation Sword Belt and Coronation Glove worn by his grandfather King George VI, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency.

King Charles will be officially crowned on Saturday May 6.