 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s floral headpiece to represent Charles’ passion for nature

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Kate Middleton will prefer to wear a blooming floral headpiece over a dazzling tiara this week for King Charles’ coronation.

The Princess of Wales, 41, initially speculated to wear to tiara but according to The Times, Kate is “planning to wear a floral headpiece.” Moreover, the outlet stated that there are also “rumours within palace circles that no royal women will wear tiaras.”

While it is still unknown what king of floral headpiece the royal will go for, but whatever style she wears will weave nicely with King Charles’ and his passion for preserving it.

According to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told The Times that “the sight of the Princess of Wales in a floral crown will set a particular tone, showing the King’s reverence for nature and his passion for flowers.”

She further added that as the wife of the future king, Prince William, Kate will “setting an example for the other women in the congregation, who might find it awkward to even think of wearing tiaras.”

Tiaras have been a symbol of the monarchy as royal women have donned the glittering diadems at royal occasions such as State banquets and Coronations.

Lauren Kiehna, writer of The Court Jeweller told People Magazine, “Tiaras were worn by nearly every royal lady at the Queen’s coronation in 1953, as well lots of aristocratic women but times have certainly changed in 70 years.”

More From Royals:

Royal family celebrates Princess Charlotte’s 8th birthday ahead King Charles coronation video

Royal family celebrates Princess Charlotte’s 8th birthday ahead King Charles coronation
Meghan Markle could have been the ‘next Princess Diana’: Former pal

Meghan Markle could have been the ‘next Princess Diana’: Former pal
Princess Anne dismisses predictions about King Charles abdication video

Princess Anne dismisses predictions about King Charles abdication
Meghan Markle snubs Met Gala despite speculations she’d bring ‘drama’ to event video

Meghan Markle snubs Met Gala despite speculations she’d bring ‘drama’ to event
Princess Anne vouches for King Charles’ ‘commitment’ to the monarchy video

Princess Anne vouches for King Charles’ ‘commitment’ to the monarchy
King Charles to wear Vestments used by previous monarchs for Coronation Service video

King Charles to wear Vestments used by previous monarchs for Coronation Service
King Charles first heir to see his mother crowned as sovereign

King Charles first heir to see his mother crowned as sovereign
Omid Scobie reveals new details about Prince Harry's coronation plans

Omid Scobie reveals new details about Prince Harry's coronation plans
Kate Middleton could break from royal tradition for King Charles III's coronation

Kate Middleton could break from royal tradition for King Charles III's coronation
Prince Harry could skip Camilla's crowning

Prince Harry could skip Camilla's crowning
Prince William to deliver crucial speech to honour King Charles at Coronation Concert

Prince William to deliver crucial speech to honour King Charles at Coronation Concert
Prince Harry warned not to expect ‘anything on the regular’ from King Charles

Prince Harry warned not to expect ‘anything on the regular’ from King Charles