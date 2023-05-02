Ed Sheeran breaks silence on his 'horrible month'

Ed Sheeran recounted his life's horrible month that shook him apart: February 2022.

The popular musician revealed in his upcoming Disney+ docuseries Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All that he faced double shock that month, first with her wife's tumor diagnosis, and other was his best friend's demise, Jamal Edwards, the music entrepreneur, who kickstarted his career.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get to February and be like, ‘This is a great month," adding, “That was a horrible, horrible month. Life hasn’t moved on for me yet, and I don’t actually think it will.”

The Perfect singer had recounted that his wife's tumor was discovered in the six-month of her pregnancy.

“Cherry had gone to have her lump taken out, and I kept saying … that it was just a lump and not to worry and that it was all good. And then [when] I was rehearsing, ‘I remember getting a call from [Cherry] being like, ‘Yeah, it’s not.’”



Soon, the news of Edwards's death at 31 proved to be a final devastating blow for the singer.



“I’d never been to a burial,” Sheeran continued. “Suddenly, someone hands you a shovel, and then suddenly you’re putting dirt on your mate’s grave, and it’s very, like, real. It’s very, very real.”

The Grammy-winner added, “in a kinda chaotic storm where you’re just trying to stay level,” he says. “Like, I hadn’t really grown up until I felt grief. Loss — it just took over my life.”