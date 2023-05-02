 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran breaks silence on his 'horrible month'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Ed Sheeran breaks silence on his horrible month
Ed Sheeran breaks silence on his 'horrible month'

Ed Sheeran recounted his life's horrible month that shook him apart:  February 2022.

The popular musician revealed in his upcoming Disney+ docuseries Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All that he faced double shock that month, first with her wife's tumor diagnosis, and other was his best friend's demise, Jamal Edwards, the music entrepreneur, who kickstarted his career.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get to February and be like, ‘This is a great month," adding, “That was a horrible, horrible month. Life hasn’t moved on for me yet, and I don’t actually think it will.”

The Perfect singer had recounted that his wife's tumor was discovered in the six-month of her pregnancy.

“Cherry had gone to have her lump taken out, and I kept saying … that it was just a lump and not to worry and that it was all good. And then [when] I was rehearsing, ‘I remember getting a call from [Cherry] being like, ‘Yeah, it’s not.’”

Soon, the news of Edwards's death at 31 proved to be a final devastating blow for the singer.

“I’d never been to a burial,” Sheeran continued. “Suddenly, someone hands you a shovel, and then suddenly you’re putting dirt on your mate’s grave, and it’s very, like, real. It’s very, very real.”

The Grammy-winner added, “in a kinda chaotic storm where you’re just trying to stay level,” he says. “Like, I hadn’t really grown up until I felt grief. Loss — it just took over my life.”

More From Entertainment:

Woody Harrelson’s blunt response to Saturday Night Live backlash over Covid joke

Woody Harrelson’s blunt response to Saturday Night Live backlash over Covid joke
Hollywood writers' strike struck Late-Night shows

Hollywood writers' strike struck Late-Night shows

Emma Watson reflects on stepping away from acting: ‘felt caged’

Emma Watson reflects on stepping away from acting: ‘felt caged’
Shakira ex Gerard Pique reportedly refuses to spend 10 days with his sons

Shakira ex Gerard Pique reportedly refuses to spend 10 days with his sons
Justin Theroux avoids controversy by not talking about ex Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux avoids controversy by not talking about ex Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Lopez soars temperature in gorgeous outfit at Met Gala 2023

Jennifer Lopez soars temperature in gorgeous outfit at Met Gala 2023

Gisele Bündchen ‘enjoying’ life’s ‘new chapter’ after divorce from Tom Brady video

Gisele Bündchen ‘enjoying’ life’s ‘new chapter’ after divorce from Tom Brady
Ariana Madix reacts to Tom Sandoval roast

Ariana Madix reacts to Tom Sandoval roast
Katy Perry to be replaced on American Idol show? video

Katy Perry to be replaced on American Idol show?
Rihanna elegantly graces the 2023 Met Gala in all-white with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna elegantly graces the 2023 Met Gala in all-white with A$AP Rocky
Sophie Turner’s honest confession over posting daughter’s photo on Instagram

Sophie Turner’s honest confession over posting daughter’s photo on Instagram
Aerosmith to embark on 40-date farewell tour

Aerosmith to embark on 40-date farewell tour