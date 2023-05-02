 
Sylvester Stallone returns to the mountains in 'Cliffhanger' sequel

Sylvester Stallone is making a comeback as Ranger Gabriel “Gabe” Walker in Cliffhanger sequel.

The 1993 action thriller told the story of Gabe Walker, who helped rescue a group of marooned hikers, only to discover they're not who they appear to be.

Cliffhanger sequel's story line has not yet been made public, however the tale is expected to resume from where it ended. The film will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh and written by Mark Bianculli. Original Film, Balboa Productions, and Rocket Science will produce the film.

“Growing up with the biggest action films of the 80s and 90s, working on many of them myself, Cliffhanger was by far one of my favorite spectacles. To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true,” said Waugh in a statement. “It’s going to be a great challenge and blast taking this franchise to new heights, a responsibility I don’t take lightly.”

The original film made over $255 million worldwide. The reboot will be executive produced by Waugh, Ana Lily Amirpour, Chance Wright, Gianluca Chakra, and Hisham Alghanim.

Stallone recently starred in other films such as the Prime Video superhero movie Samaritan and will also appear in the soon-to-release Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He also stars in Paramount+ crime drama series Tulsa King.

