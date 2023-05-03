 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Doja Cat leaves Met Gala host shocked with 'meows': WATCH

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023


Doja Cat left a Met Gala interviewer baffled when she only answered questions with a ‘meow’.
Doja Cat left a Met Gala interviewer baffled when she only answered questions with a ‘meow’.

Doja Cat paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette at the 2023 Met Gala and boy, did she stick to the script!

The rapper was interviewed by YouTuber Emma Chamberlain on the Met Gala carpet, leaving her baffled by only replying in feline 'meows'.

For the 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' themed Gala, Doja dressed as the late Karl's beloved white cat Choupette. She even went for heavy prosthetics to make her face resemble that of a cat.

As Doja posed and walked in her glittering dress at the red carpet, she was stopped by Emma, who intended to talk to Doja about her out-of-the-world get-up.

The Vogue interviewer's first question was, "So who made it?", to which Doja replied with a meow.

The confused interviewer could only blurt a "wow" as she awkwardly looked around.

Emma still tried to continue the interview asking, "Okay then, something a little bit different. So what was your inspiration for tonight - be honest with me and give me some detail."

To this, the R&B artist first sighed and then replied with a series of meows with different facial expressions. The journalist helplessly looked around and put her hand on her mouth.

Concluding a disappointing interview, the journalist then asked her one last question: "So what are you excited to see? Is it your first Met?"

Sticking to her theme, Doja meowed in answer. 

More From Entertainment:

Reason Prince Harry 'shines a light' on Africa

Reason Prince Harry 'shines a light' on Africa
Prince Harry was not 'terribly concerned' with 'fear' of death video

Prince Harry was not 'terribly concerned' with 'fear' of death
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West makes 2023 Met Gala debut?

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West makes 2023 Met Gala debut?
Did Bella Hadid attend Met Gala 2023?

Did Bella Hadid attend Met Gala 2023?
'The Late Late Show's James Corden quit. He explains why

'The Late Late Show's James Corden quit. He explains why
King Charles 'bullied' into hiding 'sausage fingers' ahead of coronation: Photo

King Charles 'bullied' into hiding 'sausage fingers' ahead of coronation: Photo
Miranda Lambert reveals 'happy marriage' secret

Miranda Lambert reveals 'happy marriage' secret

K-pop band IVE’s Yujin faces scandal after viral video

K-pop band IVE’s Yujin faces scandal after viral video
K-pop rapper Lee Young Ji gains attention for her unique breakup advice

K-pop rapper Lee Young Ji gains attention for her unique breakup advice
K-pop group Le Sserafim release bold new comeback ‘Unforgiven’

K-pop group Le Sserafim release bold new comeback ‘Unforgiven’
K-pop group Aespa drop new teasers for comeback

K-pop group Aespa drop new teasers for comeback
Priscilla Presley shares sweet memories of former husband Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley shares sweet memories of former husband Elvis Presley