Doja Cat leaves Met Gala host shocked with 'meows': WATCH





Doja Cat left a Met Gala interviewer baffled when she only answered questions with a ‘meow’.

Doja Cat paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette at the 2023 Met Gala and boy, did she stick to the script!

The rapper was interviewed by YouTuber Emma Chamberlain on the Met Gala carpet, leaving her baffled by only replying in feline 'meows'.



For the 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' themed Gala, Doja dressed as the late Karl's beloved white cat Choupette. She even went for heavy prosthetics to make her face resemble that of a cat.

As Doja posed and walked in her glittering dress at the red carpet, she was stopped by Emma, who intended to talk to Doja about her out-of-the-world get-up.

The Vogue interviewer's first question was, "So who made it?", to which Doja replied with a meow.

The confused interviewer could only blurt a "wow" as she awkwardly looked around.

Emma still tried to continue the interview asking, "Okay then, something a little bit different. So what was your inspiration for tonight - be honest with me and give me some detail."

To this, the R&B artist first sighed and then replied with a series of meows with different facial expressions. The journalist helplessly looked around and put her hand on her mouth.

Concluding a disappointing interview, the journalist then asked her one last question: "So what are you excited to see? Is it your first Met?"

Sticking to her theme, Doja meowed in answer.