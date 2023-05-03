 
Wednesday May 03, 2023
Meghan Markle skipped Met Gala to not 'over shadow' King coronation?

Meghan Markle kept a low profile ahead of the Met Gala to give limelight to King Charles.

Under a PR move, the Duchess of Sussex has refrained from attending the fashion night of the year alongside her husband Prince Harry.

PR specialist Rochelle White says: "With the King's Coronation taking place this weekend, Prince Archie's birthday and Harry heading back to the UK as well as security issues, I think her decision is to keep a low profile and not take away or draw attention or even unnecessary attention to herself," Rochelle exclusively told us.

"With Met Gala being all about fashion, outfits and celebrities, if either or both attended the attention would be lost on the purpose of the event and it would cause a media frenzy. Also, with the speculation that Meghan will not be joining Harry the coverage would be more drama.

"I feel that the move was possibly strategic and planned by them and their team so nothing is overshadowed or lost," she continued.

Meanwhile, PR Andy Barr says: “The Meghan Markle PR machine has learnt a few lessons from The Firm and is embarking on a complete media silence ahead of the King's Coronation," Andy told us.

