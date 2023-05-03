Prince Harry 'addiction to adrenalin' is bringing him to King coronation

Prince Harry is on his way to face a challenge for himself at King Charles coronation.



The Duke of Sussex, who has been vocal about the institution and his life in the UK, will have to be 'gutsy' to go against his words to attend his father's special day.

Dr Tessa Dunlop tells the Mirror: "Yes, I think it will take guts for the Duke of Sussex to walk into Westminster Abbey alone on Saturday.

"But if we've learnt anything about Harry over the last few years it's that he doesn't shy away from a challenge. He's addicted to the rush of adrenalin.

"Early on, the prince made a name for himself as a royal hell raiser, flying Apace helicopters, trekking towards the North Pole and trialling psychedelic drugs.

"Now, although professing to long for the quiet life, (or at least a different life) he has published his own narrative in book and Netflix form, both of which were designed to court controversy.

"Detonating verbal bombs against the institution of monarchy and the British press is not a hobby for the faint-hearted. Nor is facing down several massive publishing companies in court…

"But no matter how gutsy he is, and despite a lifetime of training in the public eye, Saturday will be a massive challenge for Prince Harry."