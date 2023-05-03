Austin Butler’s menacing ‘Dune: Part Two’ look unveiled first teaser trailer

Austin Butler’s menacing ‘Dune 2’ look unveiled first teaser trailer

Austin Butler shed his pretty boy demeanour to portray the terrifying villain for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two.

In the first look shared by the director earlier this month, the director only shared a photo of Butler in character, taken from behind.

In the teaser trailer, however, Butler’s menacing and terrifying persona was unveiled along with Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan.

After his critically-acclaimed and Oscar-nominated performance in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, the actor, 31, will be taking on the role of Feyd-Rautha.

Earlier this year, Butler was criticised by fans and reporters for speaking in Elvis Presely’s southern drawl months after he wrapped the movie. The actor had claimed that he was having a hard time getting rid of the accent since he lived in it for so long.

Butler’s character is the evil nephew of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and the brother of the sadistic Glossu Rabban, played by Dave Bautista in Villeneuve’s film franchise, per Variety. The two brothers are in competition to become the Harkonnen family’s successor on the planet Arrakis.

Bautista told USA Today earlier this year that Butler shed his Elvis voice to take on his Dune character, adding, “I don’t know who this guy was, but it’s not Austin Butler. It’s not Elvis. His voice is different, his look is different. Everything about his demeanour is terrifying.”

Moreover, Villeneuve told Vanity Fair about Butler’s Feyd-Rautha, “He’s someone Machiavellian, much more cruel, much more strategic and is more narcissistic.”