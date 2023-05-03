A$AP Rocky apologises to fan after she got injured at 2023 Met Gala

A$AP Rocky ended up trampling on a fan as he pushed passed to jump over a barricade ahead of his 2023 Met Gala appearance with Rihanna.



On Monday, May 1st, the rapper was filmed jumping over a barricade set up outside the entrance of the Carlyle Hotel. Instead of walking into the hotel through the front entrance like the other celebrities, Rocky somehow found himself behind the barricade.

There, fans had gathered to spot their favourite stars as they set out for the annual fashion event.

In the clip, the Fashion Killa rapper was dressed in a black hoodie and black sunglasses, in a bid to blend into the crowd. As he tried to jump over the barricade, he placed his hand on the shoulder of Madelyn Llanes, a 21-year-old from Long Island, New York, for support.

Once he crossed the barricade; Rocky lowered his hoodie after which the crowd erupted in excited squeals.

After the incident, Llanes shared a photo of herself with her broken glasses with the caption, “ASAP Rocky just literally jumped over me.”





She tweeted out more details where she said that the rapper “tapped my shoulder and was like ‘sweetheart i need to get through and i went ‘no’ and then he just shoved.”

After the tweets, A$AP then replied to her, “LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART” before following her @youareasapmad account.

“I’m printing this on a t-shirt,” she joked back.

She then added, “Why is A$AP now oomf [one of my friends]?”

Later that day, the rapper made his second appearance with Rihanna on the Met Gala red carpet in a suit paired with a kilt and glittering jeans. Meanwhile, Rihanna stunned in an all-white Valentino ensemble.