Royals
Wednesday May 03, 2023
Prince Harry’s ‘irony, hypocrisy is truly something else’

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Experts have just accused Prince Harry of possessing irony and hypocrisy that is ‘truly something else’.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

She warns, “Before Harry penned his 31-page statement and dragged his family into his latest fight, though they clearly want no part of it.”

“(The irony and hypocrisy of the duke pursuing multiple cases in defence of his own privacy while tramping all over his family’s is truly something.)”

“I know, by now it should not surprise me every time Harry, Spotify’s least useful hire, throws his family under the bus and yet it always does …”

