Meghan Markle look alike says she is a 'punching bag' for Britons

Meghan Markle look alike, Sarah Mhlanga, is opening up about getting hate because of portraying the duchess.



Sarah admits she has been used as a punching bag by public for years after Meghan sat in for a tell-all with Oprah.

"There are some people who feel like [Meghan is] waging a war on the royals, and people can't access Meghan so they're using me as their punchbag.

Speaking further about the backlash she has received from the public, Sarah adds: "I get messages saying I'm attention-seeking and that I should be ashamed to represent Meghan, it's so hurtful. I love Meghan, but now, after this interview, I'm worried people won't want to hire me."

Praising Meghan for her work, Sarah continued: "Meghan does amazing charity work and champions women which, as a feminist, I completely agree with, and I think she's had a tough time," Sarah continued.