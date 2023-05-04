 
Ben Affleck spills beans on scrapped 'Batman' 

Ben Affleck has weighed in on his ideas about the shelved Batman movie.

At Zack Snyder's Full Circle fan event, the 50-year-old recounted his plans to introduce Gotham's protector's nemesis Deathstroke in the DC Extended Universe.

"There were a number of [ideas] that I was kind of exploring," adding, "And, the plans were to make interesting, nuanced, complex characters, in particular to [Deathstroke]."

Affleck added, "Either you do a kind of massive one villain that is so formidable you just can't imagine how your protagonist is going to be able to overcome it," he explained. "Or you have to really sort of populate kind of [like] Injustice, these big group villains, where you have to get all these different characters."

The Batman star revealed that he sought to turn the sharpshooter villain into a "nuanced" adversary.

"So, I was at the time really trying to hone in and focus on that character and get into depth and detail about it to make him seem as impressive as I felt there was the opportunity to do," the actor added.

In 2016, Warner Bros. put Affleck in the front seat to star and direct the standalone film.

But, the Daredevil star opted out of the project due to disagreement over the script.

Speaking to IGN, the Oscar winner revealed, he was never happy with the script.

"That was part of the problem," Affleck continued. "We worked on the script, I was trying to figure out how to crack it, and I was never happy enough with it where I thought it was worth going out and making it because I just didn't want to do a version that I wasn't really excited by, so I still don't know."

